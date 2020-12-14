Unless you have a tried-and-true favorite to beef up those brows, choosing a product can be overwhelming: Should you go for the traditional and sturdy pencil? Soft and smudgeable crayon? A pomade? That’s not to say we don’t appreciate all the options out there—we do!—but there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to brow literacy.

Speaking of: There’s one product experts love best for a natural, no-fuss moment. “I recommend using brow powder above all other brow cosmetics,” says brow expert, Azi Sacks. “It fills in gaps and helps create density at the same time.”