Aftercare is quite simple: Do not wet (this includes sweat), touch, apply product, or so on within the first two days, notes Marris. "In order to maintain the results of your brow lamination service, it's important to follow the aftercare regimen, as any excess moisture can cause a slight curl or frizz to the brow hair," she says. Again, think of it as getting your hair chemically treated, be it color, perm, or straightened: Hairstylists always advise you to avoid showering and the like for a few days after, right?

Of course, this poses some tricky situations: You can't sweat, so do your best to avoid workouts and sweltering heat. You also need to be careful about showers and washing your face. We recommend sticking to body showers, skipping makeup (so you don't need to remove it with a thorough wash), and then cleansing your face with towelettes or micellar water and cotton pads so you can more easily avoid the bow area.

Other than water, she also notes you should skip any retinol or exfoliation product for the first 72 hours. (This includes any physical scrub or a chemical exfoliator, like AHAs or BHAs.) But once you've made it through those tricky first few days, you should be good to go, says Marris. "You can continue with everyday activities like working out, showering, and so on after the initial treatment period," she says.