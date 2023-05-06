First question, what exactly is micellar water? According to cosmetic chemist team and founders of Chemist Confessions Gloria Lu and Victoria Fu, “Micellar water is more of a marketing term that has involved into several formats, the main two being: water-based cleansing water and also as a fancy name for a bi-phase makeup remover.”

Lu and Fu note that these formulas, “Contain ‘micelles’, or little balls of surfactants with a water-loving part and an oil-loving tail.” When micells touch the skin, they effectively remove makeup and grime (SPF included).

This form of makeup removal originated in France but has grown in popularity worldwide over the past decade or so, mainly due to the gentle and hydrating nature of micellar water and the ease of use.

The way in which micellar water has evolved in recent years, becoming a popular ingredient in toners and cleansers as well