How Often Should You Wash Your Face? 5 Ways To Decide, From Derms
A face wash isn't a simple nice-to-have item to add to your beauty arsenal; no matter if your skin care routine is extensive or minimal, it all starts with a good cleanse, which raises the question: How often should you really be washing your face? The feedback, we admit, isn't so simple—there's a whole bunch of criteria that affects how many times you should step up to the sink. While it's ultimately a personal matter (if it works for you, it works!), you can follow a few guidelines to figure out how many times you should lather up.
How often should you wash your face?
With different skin types and lifestyle habits, we certainly won't all have the same exact face wash routine. For some, one wash a day might suffice; others spend three or more times at the sink. Not to mention there's a wealth of opinions on what constitutes a cleanse—for example, some derms are partial to a water-only rinse in the a.m., while others recommend sticking to a gentle cleanser with every wash.
Really, there are no right answers (read: skin care is both a personal and experiential journey), and even some days will look different from others. That said, we can offer a benchmark for what affects your skin and what it means for your wash habits. Just think of the below more as guidelines than hard-and-fast rules:
1. Mind your skin type.
If you're especially oily, you might feel the need to wash your face at least twice a day. Same goes for acne-prone skin: Without proper cleaning, your pores may start to accumulate buildup—and thus, a cluster of breakouts. That said, oily and acne-prone skin might fare well adding in a morning cleanse to wash away any excess sebum from your slumber, as well as any grime and bacteria from your pillow (yes, it's a thing).
If you have dry skin and find that a morning wash leaves your skin extra parched, you can simply dab some gentle cleanser on the T-zone or forgo the morning cleanse altogether. Just make sure you at least rinse with water, or swipe on some toner or micellar water, before diving straight into serums (more on that later).
2. Check your activity level.
"If you're doing a lot of exercise, perhaps you wash your face three times a day, regardless of your skin type," board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., explains. That is, once in the morning, again post-workout, and again in the evening. It varies a smidgen depending on what time of day you exercise (i.e., if you hit the gym in the late evening, you can dive straight into your evening routine post-sweat), but a midday workout may require an extra wash—especially if you need to remove makeup.
You don't necessarily need a clarifying cleanser each time ("your skin may be more vulnerable to irritation shortly after a workout, as your pores are open," board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., previously told us); just a gentle face wash will do post-sweat.
3. Think about your environment.
On that note, climate is a heavy factor. "If it's more humid, you might want to wash your face more; if it's less humid, you might wash your face less," says Downie. It's similar to how often you should shower: Warmer weather means more sweat, which may require more cleansing. Cooler temperatures mean less sweat, which may necessitate fewer washes.
4. Look at your products.
Check your skin care lineup: Are you partial to a vitamin C serum? Hyaluronic acid? A hydrating treatment? If so, you'll need a clean canvas each time you apply. "Impurities in the skin can prevent active ingredients from penetrating," board-certified dermatologist Jennifer Herrmann, M.D., tells us. So if you're planning on including serums in your morning routine, make sure you have some sort of rinse come morning. Otherwise, those active ingredients might not sink in, as you can have skin care residue left over from your nighttime routine, excess sebum, and so on.
5. Do you wear makeup?
Let's be clear: Even if you don't wear a stitch of makeup, you still need to wash your face at the end of the day. Your skin is exposed to dirt, bacteria, and debris throughout the day, even if it doesn't necessarily feel dirty. But if you're partial to a hit of highlighter or tinted moisturizer, it's especially important to wash off those products. You might even consider a double-cleanse: Since makeup is usually oil-based, it doesn't easily slide off with water. Using an oil on dry skin can melt the makeup and sebum off your skin, and following with a water-based cleanser can help rinse off all the residue.
If you can only wash once, when should you do it?
It's best to wash twice a day—morning and night—if you can. However, you can forgo the morning cleanse, if that suits you. But you should always, always wash your face before bed: "If you only want to do it once a day, do it at night so you can take all the pollution off before you go to sleep," says Downie.
Celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas agrees: She previously tells us, "Your skin must be clean before bed, so you can repair the skin overnight and not break out more." Your skin is more permeable at night, which makes piling on the hydrating actives and creams before bed all the more important. And what do you need to ensure those ingredients do their job? A clean, freshly washed canvas.
The bottom line.
Depending on your skin type and lifestyle, you may need to wash your face more or less during the day. But if you can only cleanse once, we recommend doing so in the evening to get all that daily gunk off your skin. Nonetheless, pay attention to what works for you—whether you feel like skipping a morning wash or adding in another lather post-workout. Ultimately, your face wash schedule isn't set in stone: All you need to learn is how to adapt to your skin's needs.
