With different skin types and lifestyle habits, we certainly won't all have the same exact face wash routine. For some, one wash a day might suffice; others spend three or more times at the sink. Not to mention there's a wealth of opinions on what constitutes a cleanse—for example, some derms are partial to a water-only rinse in the a.m., while others recommend sticking to a gentle cleanser with every wash.

Really, there are no right answers (read: skin care is both a personal and experiential journey), and even some days will look different from others. That said, we can offer a benchmark for what affects your skin and what it means for your wash habits. Just think of the below more as guidelines than hard-and-fast rules: