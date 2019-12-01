Picture this: You’re having a self-care Sunday, and you’re inspired to attend a sweaty yoga session, drink a green smoothie, and slap on a face mask while you try and combat Sunday scaries.

It all sounds lovely, but how should you really go about post-workout skin care? It might feel intuitive to scrub sweaty pores after a workout, but could your current skin care routine do more harm than good after you exercise? How should you change your cleansing habits after you sweat?

I consulted with board-certified dermatologists, Keira Barr, M.D., and Ellen Marmur, M.D., to get to the bottom of the controversial (and highly personal, I'll admit) realm that is post-workout skincare. Whether you workout in the morning, midday, or evening, here’s exactly how you should wash your face post-sweat.