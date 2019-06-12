A Minimalist Reveals Her Low-Waste Skin & Body Care Routine

"Naturally, in a tiny home, you're going to have fewer belongings," admits Whitney Leigh Morris, a small-space lifestyle consultant who lives in L.A. But sharing a 400-square-foot home with her growing family of three has led to another layer of minimalism: Buying fewer, better, more sustainable items to truly lessen their impact on the planet.

It's a principle that Morris puts into practice for the things that get to share this space with them, from small toys to bigger purchases. Before buying something, she asks: