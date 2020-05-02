“Micellar water is "soft water"—compared to mineral-heavy hard water—that has tiny capsules of oil suspended in it,” says board certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. Those tiny capsules of oil are actually how it gets the name: In chemistry they are referred to as “micelles.” Now, under normal circumstances water and oil do not mix, but thanks to the micelle technology you are able to suspend the microscope oil droplets into the water. This process is done so well, and the oil spheres are so small, that you don’t even notice them in the end result. It just looks like regular ole water.

This is helpful because you get both water and oil as a means of cleansing: The water is able to lift off dirt while the oil is able to remove excess sebum; the water is able to hydrate while the oil is able to condition.

However, you do need to use it correctly. Here’s our rundown of how to use micellar water for clear, hydrated skin.