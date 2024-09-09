The frequency of which you’ll use a toner is totally dependent on your skin needs and what type of toner you have. The general base line for use is 1-2 times a day. Since you use it after your cleansing step, it will likely just follow that routine. (However, some folks skip washing their face in the morning, and use a toner in its place.) There aren’t super strict rules with toners, so feel free to play around the frequency until you find a cadence that works for you.