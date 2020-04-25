As far as skin care products go, toner is somewhat controversial: some swear by the after-cleansing step, others deem it wholly unnecessary. And sure, it’s not as crucial as your nightly face wash or daily SPF, but a well-formulated toner can offer your skin plenty: It cleanses, balances oils, adds a cushion of hydration, and sets up your following skin care steps for success. (Read all about toner, here.) Ultimately though, it comes down to your skin goals and how many steps you’re willing to put up with. If you decide toner is for you, here’s our favorite mists, essences, waters, and tonics.