We know probiotics are great for the gut, but should they earn a spot in your skin care formulas, too? A top derm isn’t so sure. In fact, thanks to the necessary preservatives in topical products, probiotics may actually be useless. “So if you put a living probiotic into the product, that preservative system is going to kill off the probiotic too,” board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., says on an episode of Clean Beauty School.

However, Bowe does approve of two other microbiome-focused ingredients: Pre- and postbiotics. If you want to learn why Bowe considers probiotic skin care a no-go, check out out the full story here (and lend an ear to the full podcast episode!). Otherwise, here’s a quick summary of what other biotic ingredients can do for the skin and how to reap their full-body benefits.