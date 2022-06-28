This Probiotic Can Soothe Your Gut In A Matter Of Weeks, Reviews Say

 Skip to content

The Probiotic That's Supporting People’s Gut Health In A Matter Of Weeks, According To Customer Reviews*

Merrell Readman
June 28, 2022 — 21:06 PM

Having a healthy and balanced gut can do wonders for your overall well-being—we're talking regular digestion, minimal gas and bloating, and so much more. Although keeping your gut in tip-top shape may seem easier said than done, there are a variety of actions you can take to help you feel your best.

At the top of the list of gut-supporting practices, one of the most effective options is integrating a high-quality, targeted probiotic into your routine.*

The science surrounding this supplement is sound, but even our customers can attest to the effectiveness (and speed) of which probiotic+ works to ease bloating, aid digestion, and promote overall gut health.* Here are just a few of their thoughts on how quickly they noticed the benefits:

"I noticed a difference almost immediately."

"I love this probiotic! I noticed a difference in my gut (less bloating) almost immediately. It’s easy on my stomach, too. Highly recommend!"*

—Amanda H.

"It takes about 2 weeks to have these in your system."

"I don’t see myself ever without these. I have struggled with regularity and bloating. It takes about two weeks to have these in your system. I really thought I would order the first month, and like with everything else, it would not do what it says (at least for me), but I was mistaken and they really changed my life. Thank you."*

—Deborah F.

"Noticeable reduction in how my gut felt within 2 weeks."

"Noticeable reduction in how my gut felt within two weeks. I plan to keep using these probiotics for a while."*

—Joe S.

"Three weeks in I noticed real changes in my digestion."

"I’ve been taking probiotics for about five years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy...TMI but true) and three weeks in I noticed real changes in my digestion. I am now on their auto-order program!"*

—Ivete C.

"Feel 100 times better after just a month."

"Seriously so grateful I found this probiotic! This is the third probiotic I have tried and it’s a game changer! Feel 100 times better after just a month."*

—Abby B.

"Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable."

"I'm just going to put this bluntly: This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily. I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable. I'm so thankful for it. Thank you mindbodygreen!"*

—Debra S.

"I have been taking them for 30 days and I’ve noticed a difference."

"I was hesitant to purchase the probiotics from mindbodygreen, but after reading all of the positive reviews, I decided to try them. I have been taking them for 30 days and I’ve noticed a difference in my digestion! I am so happy I tried them! I look forward to trying more of their products."*

—Emily F.

"I saw results within a week to two weeks."

"This product is so amazing. I saw results within a week to two weeks. It’s so nice never being bloated anymore! I’ve been recommending to family and friends nonstop."*

—Erica J.

"After two days, my all overall bloat began to dissipate."

"So I went into this skeptical. After two days, my all overall bloat began to dissipate. After about a week, I became more 'regular.' I’ll take one of these and about 20 minutes later, things start happening to create relief."*

—Suellen C.

"After using this product for just one month I noticed a difference in my digestion."

"After using this product for just one month I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut. HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent."*

—Dianne M.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
