5 Benefits Of Cold Plunging, Per Experts
Cold water therapy is one of those things you shouldn’t knock until you’ve tried it. According to cold therapy experts, there are a slew of cold plunge benefits for the body to reap from spending just a few minutes in an icy soak.
So while submerging yourself in a tub of freezing water sounds fairly unpleasant, the scientifically proven benefits of cold plunging might outweigh the temporarily uncomfortable cons.
Here, a quick glance at the pros of plunging:
- Cold plunging can boost your mood
- Cold plunging may strengthen your immune system
- Cold plunging can reduce inflammation and aid in muscle recovery.
- Cold plunging can boost your metabolism.
- Cold plunging can improve the quality of your sleep.
Cold plunge benefits
Cold plunges have recently gone viral in the health and wellness space thanks, in part, to social media influencers documenting their chilly morning dips.
However, according to a paper published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology1, cryotherapy (extreme cold as a therapeutic treatment) has been around for centuries, dating as far back as 3500 BC.
Cryotherapy strips heat from the body’s tissue and core temperatures to alter blood flow, slow the nervous system, and reduce inflammation. In other words, it chills you out—literally.
Methods and uses of cryotherapy have changed over the years. For example, Napoleon’s surgeon recommended ice and snow to make amputations and other operations painless for soldiers.
Ice packs were found to soothe injuries and cold baths were to help lower fevers. Cryotherapy chambers expose individuals to cold air via liquid nitrogen or refrigeration to aid post-workout muscle recovery.
One of the most popular forms of cryotherapy in 2024 is the cold plunge, which involves filling a tub with cold water (between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit) and submerging your body in the frigid H2O for about three to five minutes.
According to cold therapy experts, this type of cold exposure can offer the body a slew of mental and physical benefits.
Cold plunges are mood boosters
Yes, you read that correctly. It turns out, that submerging your entire body in freezing water can make you feel downright perky (at least, once it’s over).
In a study2 published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, participants who cold plunged in 57°F water lead to a 250% increase in dopamine levels and a 530% increase in noradrenaline (a hormone and the most common neurotransmitter of the sympathetic nervous system that regulates cognitive function, stress, and other reactions) levels that lasted for several hours.
So, why does this happen? Brian Tierney, Ph.D., explains that when the body is exposed to cold water, “the sympathetic nervous system releases stress hormones such as cortisol and epinephrine, which can significantly reduce inflammation and soothe feelings of anxiety.” Your body cools, and your mind calms.
Cold plunges may strengthen your immunity
Vivek Babaria, DO, RMSK, a board-certified interventional spine and sports medicine physician at DISC Sports & Spine Center, tells mbg that regular cold exposure stimulates the immune system by increasing white blood cell and other disease-fighting agent production, “potentially increasing resistance to infections and diseases.” The limited research experts have on the topic tends to agree.
According to a review paper published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health3 that analyzed 104 studies of voluntary cold water exposure, it was clear that its effects on the immune system were promising.
Still, the authors stressed more research needs to be done on the topic before these benefits can be considered conclusive.
Cold plunges can reduce inflammation and aid in muscle recovery
There’s a reason athletes swear by ice baths and (literally) chillin’ in cryotherapy chambers post-workout: recovery.
According to Babaria, cold plunges cause blood vessels to constrict, therefore reducing swelling and inflammation that occur post-workout, plus help “flush out lactic acid and other metabolic waste from the muscles.”
Personal trainer Andrew McGovern, agrees but adds that it’s better to give the body time to rest in between workouts and cold plunges, to optimize recovery. “Research suggests waiting 6-8 hours after heavy lifting before taking the plunge,” he tells mbg.
Cold plunging can boost your metabolism
Metabolism refers to the body’s breakdown of food into energy. It’s a common misconception that your metabolism is only speedy when you’re young; in fact, celebrity nutrition and fitness expert, JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN previously told mbg your metabolism can get better as you age with a few metabolism-boosting tricks and tools.
In addition to Virgin’s recommendations of optimizing your eating schedule, eliminating food intolerances from your diet, staying hydrated, HIIT training, managing stress, and making sure you’re getting quality sleep, Babaria says cold plunging can also help boost your metabolism.
This can potentially aid in weight loss and improve metabolic health, particularly in those struggling with obesity.
Cold plunging can improve the quality of your sleep
If you’re tossing and turning throughout the night, or waking up feeling like you clocked in zero hours of sleep each morning, cold plunging regularly might solve your problem.
According to Babaria, sudden exposure to cold can “trigger a relaxation response once the body warms up, helping promote deeper, more restful sleep.”
It makes sense, as research shows cooling the body before bed stimulates melatonin production5 and secretion, which is why some experts suggest taking a cold shower when it's time to wind down for the night and sleeping in a cool room.
Want more cold plunge-related reads? We tried The Plunge! Here are our honest thoughts.
Cold plunge safety
Cold plunges aren’t for everyone, and not just because they’re uncomfortable. Tierney warns that people with cardiovascular conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, or arrhythmia should not cold plunge as “the sudden drop in temperature can lead to adverse cardiovascular stress.”
Individuals diagnosed with Raynaud’s disease (a condition that affects circulation) also should not cold plunge, Tierney adds, as they, too, are vulnerable to the moderate stress that cold water therapy can put on the cardiovascular system.
There are also cold plunge risks everyone should be made aware of before taking, well, the plunge. The first is the duration of your cold plunge. McGovern stresses that you want to limit your cold plunge to only a few minutes and always under 10, as 10 is considered too long.
“Staying in cold water for too long can increase the risk of hypothermia, where the body's core temperature drops to dangerously low levels,” McGovern warns. ”This can lead to disorientation, increased heart rate, and in severe cases, loss of consciousness.”
You also don’t want to cold plunge too frequently. While you can cold plunge every day, you shouldn’t practice cryotherapy more than once in 24 hours because your body requires adequate recovery time, McGovern says.
Without that recovery time, according to McGovern, “issues such as increased stress on the body, potential immune system suppression, and diminished muscle and strength gains from exercise” may occur.
Ready to take the plunge?
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the best time to cold plunge?
There’s no definitive best time to cold plunge. Barbaria notes that many people find cold plunging most beneficial in the mornings as the shock from the chill wakes up their bodies and fires up their metabolism, however plunging can also be done post-workout to optimize muscle recovery, or in the evening to promote better sleep.
The takeaway
While ice baths may not be as appealing as a warm soak, cold therapy experts say that as long as you don’t have a cardiovascular condition or weakened immune system, the benefits of a cold plunge are worth the quick—though frigid—dip a try.
You can use your bathtub, or invest in a plunge-specific tub, and start reaping the mental and physical benefits in as little as three minutes per session.
