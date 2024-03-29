There is no universal recommendation for how long to stay in a cold shower—it depends on your goals. One study found that around 10 minutes of cold exposure is ideal for muscle recovery4 if you’re in that ideal range between 50° to 59° Fahrenheit. For brain health benefits, you may not need to exceed five minutes2 . Other protocols say that 2-3 minutes in a cold shower is plenty. Gradually work up to these times and keep your showers shorter if that feels better for your body.