Beauty

If You're Skipping This 5-Second Step In The Shower, Your Hair Will Suffer

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 24, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
A Gloss Or Glaze Is An Effortless Way To Revamp Hair: 4 At-Home Favorites hair
Image by SONJA LEKOVIC / Stocksy
September 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Hair is surprisingly durable if you think about it—your strands withstand repeated heat damage, super-tight ponytails, and long days in the sun.

Of course, your texture might not feel ideal post-damage, but you can certainly revive your hair quickly via topical products (or, well, a quick trim).

Still, no matter how many hair masks and serums you use, your strands need a few basic things: nourishment, consistent cleansing, and cuticle care.

Confused about that last point? Here, find one quick way to tend to your hair cuticles and why it matters. 

Want healthier hair? Rinse your hair with cold water

The secret: Rinse your hair with cold water for a few seconds at the end of your shower. You may have heard this tip in passing, perhaps without giving it much thought, but are you familiar with just how important this step really is? 

If not, here's a quick explanation: Your hair's cuticles make up the outermost layer of the strand, and they lie slightly over one another—sort of like shingles on a roof. Heat and steam can open up these cuticles and make it easier for moisture to seep in (which is where hot oil treatments earn their acclaim), but if they stay lifted, your strands will be more prone to brittleness and frizz.

Cold water seals down the hair cuticles and helps lock moisture into the strands themselves (plus, it helps the scalp retain its moisture since hot water can famously strip its precious oils). "The cool water temperature closes and strengthens the hair cuticle, which can result in stronger, healthier hair over time," celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons previously told mbg about the benefits of cold showers.

He especially recommends pairing a cold blast with deep conditioning treatments (like hair masks), as you want to immediately seal all of those five-star nutrients into the hair shaft. 

Benefits

While information is power, simply knowing a habit is good for you doesn't always trigger motivation. However, this quick step delivers instantly noticeable results: Once you rinse with cold water, your hair cuticles will lie flat. This means your hair is healthier, shinier, and smoother post-wash. You can really see the visual impact of this quick step, so it's worth the five seconds of discomfort that a cold blast might bring you. 

Not to mention, cold showers can even have benefits for skin health and longevity, too. All the more reason to end your shower with a cooler temperature.

The takeaway  

The next time you wash your hair, consider turning your faucet all the way cold for a few seconds before hopping out. This simple step will help seal down your hair cuticles, resulting in smoother, healthier, and shinier strands. Want more tips to increase luminosity in your locks? Start here

More On This Topic

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
