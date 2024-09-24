Advertisement
If You're Skipping This 5-Second Step In The Shower, Your Hair Will Suffer
Hair is surprisingly durable if you think about it—your strands withstand repeated heat damage, super-tight ponytails, and long days in the sun.
Of course, your texture might not feel ideal post-damage, but you can certainly revive your hair quickly via topical products (or, well, a quick trim).
Still, no matter how many hair masks and serums you use, your strands need a few basic things: nourishment, consistent cleansing, and cuticle care.
Confused about that last point? Here, find one quick way to tend to your hair cuticles and why it matters.
Want healthier hair? Rinse your hair with cold water
The secret: Rinse your hair with cold water for a few seconds at the end of your shower. You may have heard this tip in passing, perhaps without giving it much thought, but are you familiar with just how important this step really is?
If not, here's a quick explanation: Your hair's cuticles make up the outermost layer of the strand, and they lie slightly over one another—sort of like shingles on a roof. Heat and steam can open up these cuticles and make it easier for moisture to seep in (which is where hot oil treatments earn their acclaim), but if they stay lifted, your strands will be more prone to brittleness and frizz.
Cold water seals down the hair cuticles and helps lock moisture into the strands themselves (plus, it helps the scalp retain its moisture since hot water can famously strip its precious oils). "The cool water temperature closes and strengthens the hair cuticle, which can result in stronger, healthier hair over time," celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons previously told mbg about the benefits of cold showers.
He especially recommends pairing a cold blast with deep conditioning treatments (like hair masks), as you want to immediately seal all of those five-star nutrients into the hair shaft.
Benefits
While information is power, simply knowing a habit is good for you doesn't always trigger motivation. However, this quick step delivers instantly noticeable results: Once you rinse with cold water, your hair cuticles will lie flat. This means your hair is healthier, shinier, and smoother post-wash. You can really see the visual impact of this quick step, so it's worth the five seconds of discomfort that a cold blast might bring you.
Not to mention, cold showers can even have benefits for skin health and longevity, too. All the more reason to end your shower with a cooler temperature.
The takeaway
The next time you wash your hair, consider turning your faucet all the way cold for a few seconds before hopping out. This simple step will help seal down your hair cuticles, resulting in smoother, healthier, and shinier strands. Want more tips to increase luminosity in your locks? Start here.
