Soft, hydrated skin and hair starts in the shower: Your cleansing habits can set the stage for either a moisturizing, nourishing routine or one that leaves you parched dry. (We’ll go ahead and assume you prefer the former.) Now, there are quite a few shower hacks you can rely on to secure silky strands and a glowing complexion—in addition to selecting a gentle, barrier-supporting cleanser, you can also opt for an ice-cold rinse.

We know, we know: If you love a long, spa-grade shower experience, shivering under the spray doesn’t sound too enjoyable. But if you can get up the gumption to turn the faucet to freezing (if only for 60 seconds!) you may wind up with a bunch of beauty benefits. Here’s a running list of reasons to withstand the chill: