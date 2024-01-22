Eczema is too often misunderstood and belittled to dry and flaky skin, but it's far more complex. The best way to tend to your eczema is to keep your routine simple, soothing, and irritant-free while addressing other potential triggers like diet, stress, climate, and so on. If you're met with resistance, consult your dermatologist to discuss prescription-grade moisturizers and at-home beauty routine advice. Now if you've determined you don't have eczema but rather just dry skin, lean on these tips for tailored support.