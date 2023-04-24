Beauty has always been solution oriented—sure, most people want it to look glowy and healthy day-to-day, but it's not in focus until you have a specific concern to deal with. I've always been interested in skin care and wellness as a whole, but to be honest, I couldn’t have cared less about hand care. At this time last year I never had problems with dryness, cracks, or inflammation, so I figured why add another step to my routine?

But then they started drying out and experiencing irritation. Soon—thanks to a mix of weather and stress—my hands were covered in eczema. The rash would flare up whenever I was dealing with stress, dehydrated, or exposed to external stressors. I tried countless hand creams and topicals. Still, only one product truly worked.