Since I live a nonstop, fit-everything-into-a-day kind of lifestyle, I reach for multitasking products to make my beauty routine just a smidgen easier. My latest beauty craze: oils. Oils are not only rich in moisture, but they have other properties that help keep my skin, hair, and nails healthy without the addition of any harsh ingredients. But there is a new(ish) plant oil that's caught my attention, and now I want to shout it from the rooftops.

Enter in, moringa oil. It's native to India, and beauty brands are catching wind of all of its benefits including healthy aging, balancing moisture, and speeding up the healing process of wounded skin. Intrigued, yet? We tapped two dermatologists to get the scoop on moringa oil and why it's the multitasking oil you need, stat.