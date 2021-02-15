“My face was sticky going to bed. I looked like a snail. An invertebrate. I thought I might grow eye-stalks. My roommate asked me why I looked like I just came out of a birth canal.” No, this is not the opening scene of a surrealist novel, but rather a Redditor describing their first experience with slugging—a skin care trend that has beauty aficionados greasing up their skin with cosmetic-grade petroleum jelly, all in the hopes of a glowing, supple face by morning.

Will you look a bit slug-like as you shimmy into bed? Probably. But in the name of dewy, soft skin, it may be worth it. Let’s break down everything you need to know about slugging, including whether it suits your skin type and how to do it right.