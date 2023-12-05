“I remember having the thought at the age of 12 that if I told my counselor at school how depressed and anxious I was, I might be taken to a ‘crazy farm’—probably something I had heard in a movie,” writes Tegan Bukowski about her health journey. Or as Sarah Goody shares about her traumatic brain injury: “I felt very plagued by depression, because doctors couldn’t tell me exactly what was happening to me, even though I was going to the ER a few times due to overwhelming pain.”