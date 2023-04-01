During graduate school, I started going to the hospital on a regular basis. I was experiencing bleeding in my gut, along with inflammation in my stomach and colon. Basically my entire digestive system would go into a full meltdown, requiring me to be hospitalized—sometimes for two weeks at a time.

Every time I went in, the doctors thought I had something like an acute salmonella reaction, but they could never conclusively give me a diagnosis. All they knew was I had extreme levels of inflammation, to the point it was causing my body to break down. They would put me on steroids and morphine to make me more comfortable.

After I graduated, I began a rigorous job that required me to work 90-hour weeks, and I hardly went home. Needless to say, my body didn’t handle that well. Every few months, I’d end up hospitalized for weeks on end.

I went through a colonoscopy and all sorts of diagnostics, but the doctors still couldn’t decipher what was going on. They tested for colitis, Crohn’s disease, food poisoning—but there were never any conclusive results.

At one point, after being in the hospital for two weeks, the doctors were discussing possible transfusions. At that moment, I knew I had to change something—my body couldn’t take what I was putting it through anymore.