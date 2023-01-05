Whether the online therapy provider you choose offers a free consultation or not, it’s helpful to always think of your first session as a consultation. Use it as an opportunity to get to know your therapist, their preferred modalities, and the approaches in which they specialize, so you can gain a better understanding of what future sessions might entail. “Take your time in the consultation to ask as many questions as you need, to ensure you feel comfortable getting started,” Balestrieri suggests. She recommends creating a space that helps you feel regulated, especially if you feel anxious about the session.

While some sessions might be phone calls, video calls offer the most similar setting to in-person therapy, giving your therapist the ability to pick up on nonverbal cues. “Make sure you have decent lighting and that your therapist can see a good portion of your upper body, not just your face,” Balestrieri says. She also recommends communicating regularly with your therapist about how you feel things are going. “Your online therapist can help you process what you like or don’t about the experience of online therapy and can help you identify adjustments that can help you feel more comfortable, if that is what you need.”

Overstreet stresses the importance of being prepared for your session to make sure you’re getting the most out of your time with your therapist. “Make a list of questions you want to ask and goals you want to work on,” she suggests. “This will help you feel more comfortable and prepared when the session starts.” Some questions she recommends are: Have you worked with other clients who have experienced this?; How often should we meet?; What can I work on between sessions to help me reach my goals?; What if I have a question between sessions?

Balestrieri adds, “In your first session, it’s important to ask any and all questions you may have about the therapist, the process of therapy, billing, and insurance, and how they might approach your goals for therapy, just like in-person therapy.” The consultation is a great time to bring up any concerns or questions you might have about confidentiality or security. “You might also ask the therapist how they handle technology blips (poor internet, etc.,) or how best to set up your space for a comfortable and confidential experience,” Balestrieri continues.

Like any relationship, you want to set the tone for open communication. This will help ensure that you feel comfortable asking questions and approaching difficult topics throughout your future course of therapy, be it short-term or long-term.