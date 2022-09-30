Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, online therapy has become more popular. And online sex therapy functions more or less how other online therapy does, according to Mintz. The main difference? While a therapist specializing in phobias might help a client unpack and treat their specific fears, a sex therapist will help a client with their specific sexual concerns, explains licensed couples therapist Jamie Schenk DeWitt, LMFT.

Once you connect with a therapist you like, you’ll meet regularly over some kind of video call for your therapy sessions. Your first session with a sex therapist will start just as any first therapy session: with some basic intake questions. “The therapist will get a history of the specific concern that brings you in, asking questions about how long has it been going on and whether or not any specific event precipitated the concern,” explains Mintz. In future sessions, the therapist will help the client work through the issues through a combination of verbal processing, visualization, and hands-on homework assignments.

You read that right: homework assignments. “Often, sex therapists give their clients sex therapy assignments to practice on one’s own outside of session,” she says. Typically, those homework assignments are sexual in nature, such as looking at your genitals in the mirror, masturbating, or saying a set of affirmations about your body in the mirror, for example.

“Sex therapists will also often help clients by providing realistic science-based information about sex,” says Mintz. For instance, they might tell a client what the research shows about how many people with vaginas need clitoral stimulation to orgasm, she says. “They might also try to reduce shame with science-based information,” she says. For instance, they might share statistics in order to help a client understand just how normal their turn-ons are.