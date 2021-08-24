I’m A Sex Therapist & Here’s How To Actually Feel Good About Your Body

Now that we've talked about how to listen to our bodies and some of the reasons we might not inherently be prone to doing it, why should we?

I'm a firm believer that everything is connected. Meaning, if my mental health is feeling down, that means other areas of my life will likely be affected as well. If I am physically feeling low, other areas of my life will take a minor hit. Our body is one functioning organism, and when we are doing our very best to meet all its needs, it will (happily) affect the rest of our lives.

Let's take it back to body positivity and how it's inner work, not outer work.

One of the biggest factors in body positivity is knowing that you (me, we) deserve pleasure. Knowing that we deserve to feel good in our bodies. Knowing that our bodies are genuinely on our team, even when they feel like they aren't. Knowing that we have to care for our body for it to feel like our body is caring for us.

Society has taught us that sexiness is something to be achieved, that our bodies are "fixable," that we have to match society's definition of attraction to be attractive. Well, guess what? That entire sentence is literally impossible.

How can we "fix" something that isn't broken?

Also, sexiness isn't a specific "look." It's a feeling.

These narratives we grow up consuming alter how we view ourselves, and the truth is it's time we tear them down. They hold us back from feeling strong and empowered. They hold us back from feeling confident in every outfit we wear. They hold us back from feeling truly embodied and at home in our own skin.

There is no right or wrong or good or bad body. We just are.

I'm not trying to inflict toxic positivity on your growth—it is going to be hard to unravel these narratives. But also know that you are not alone. You are not wrong for feeling bad about your body, and we can simultaneously start to rewrite your narrative.