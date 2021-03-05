All Vaginas Are Different: Here Are 9 Different Ways It Can Look, From OB/GYNs

First: terminology. The vagina is actually the name for the internal canal where the menstrual blood or babies might come out from. The exterior structure surrounding the vaginal opening is called the vulva, and it's what most people think of when wondering about what their "vagina" looks like. The labia majora (outer lips), the labia minora (inner lips), and the mons pubis (the area of fatty tissue covering the pubic bone) are all part of the vulva.

"Vulva are as unique and individual in their appearance as a fingerprint," OB/GYN Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D., tells mbg. "And that uniqueness is part of their beauty."

Here are a few of those different variations, according to health experts.