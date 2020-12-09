mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Women's Health
Exactly How To Keep Your Medicine Cabinet Stocked, From An OB/GYN

Exactly How To Keep Your Medicine Cabinet Stocked, From An OB/GYN

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
12/8/20 How To Keep Your Medicine Cabinet Stocked, From An OB/GYN

Image by Jodie Johnson / Stocksy

December 9, 2020 — 22:08 PM

This past year certainly solidified the value of our overall health and our preparedness for emergencies. Just like keeping a properly stocked fridge or pantry, it's also important to keep a properly stocked medicine cabinet. Impending shutdown or not, keeping necessary vitamins, products, and medications available is always a good idea. 

Not sure where to start? Board-certified OB/GYN Maria Sophocles, M.D., FACOG, NCMP, has some suggestions for women's health necessities. First of all, anyone who is menstruating should consider keeping tampons, liners, vaginal cups, or period panties (whatever your preference) on hand, she suggests. Beyond those basics, she shares her top medicine cabinet picks, depending on your specific needs.

For vaginal dryness. 

When women go through menopause, they begin to lose estrogen, which can lead to dry skin—including in the vagina. Whether you're feeling dry while walking around or during sex, she recommends using vaginal moisturizers.

Vaginal moisturizers are different from vaginal lubricants. "A vaginal moisturizer is something you insert vaginally a couple of times a week to keep things feeling moist and lubricated, even if you're really dry. It doesn't fix the cells, but it's a great quality-of-life enhancer," she says. 

Finding a natural lube is also beneficial for women who are struggling with sex because of vaginal dryness. When choosing what type of lube, it depends on your objective. "Water-based lubes are the most natural feeling, and silicone-based lubes last longest," she explains. If you want an all-in-one product, stock your medicine cabinet with coconut oil, which can serve as a lubricant, moisturizer, and hair conditioner.

Advertisement

For odor. 

When it comes to odor, Sophocles emphasizes what not to keep in your medicine cabinet. "Forty percent of women in the world douche because their moms or grandmas told them it makes them clean," she says. "This is a really big myth we have to bust." In general, she says you should avoid products that are scented or contain the ingredient benzocaine, which can irritate skin on the genitals.

The vagina is self-cleaning and doesn't require any extra help. But it is important to wash the vulva, both the big lips (the labia majora) and the little lips (the labia minora), says Sophocles. Just do so "gently and carefully with water."

If the problem is persistent, visit a doctor who can prescribe antibiotics or other necessary treatments to help balance the pH and the bacteria in the vagina.

For recurring UTIs. 

Recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) could occur for a couple of reasons. One is that the bacteria from the first UTI wasn't fully eradicated, she says. Another is that new bacteria was introduced while having sex or wiping. 

Keeping vitamin C (1,000-milligram tablets) or cranberry supplements in your medicine cabinet can help acidify the urine and manage UTIs when they occur. Drinking a teaspoon of cranberry juice can serve the same function, she adds—just make sure you keep that in the fridge.

If you do develop a UTI, it's important to visit a doctor and consult with them on the best options for your body.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

How To Protect Your Mental Health This Holiday Season, From A Psychiatrist

P. Priyanka, M.D.
How To Protect Your Mental Health This Holiday Season, From A Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

Save Yourself The Last-Minute Stress & Shop These 90+ Holiday Gifts Now

mbg editorial
Save Yourself The Last-Minute Stress & Shop These 90+ Holiday Gifts Now
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Beauty

The Crazy Connection Between Stress & Collagen Levels + Tips From A Top Derm

Jamie Schneider
The Crazy Connection Between Stress & Collagen Levels + Tips From A Top Derm
Recipes

These 4 Chickpea Recipes Are High In Protein & Don't Skimp On Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
These 4 Chickpea Recipes Are High In Protein & Don't Skimp On Flavor
Beauty

You May Be Deactivating Your Serums If You're Making This Mistake

Alexandra Engler
You May Be Deactivating Your Serums If You're Making This Mistake
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Do You Support Your Loved Ones — Or Enable Them? Why The Difference Matters

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
Do You Support Your Loved Ones — Or Enable Them? Why The Difference Matters
Recipes

This Nutrient-Dense Veggie Soup Tastes Better The Longer It Sits In Your Fridge

Michael Greger, M.D.
This Nutrient-Dense Veggie Soup Tastes Better The Longer It Sits In Your Fridge
Functional Food

11 RD-Approved Rice Swaps That Are Just As Tasty As The Starchy Staple

Abby Moore
11 RD-Approved Rice Swaps That Are Just As Tasty As The Starchy Staple
Parenting

Parents, Do You Rely Too Heavily On Rules? Here's What To Know

Alexandra Engler
Parents, Do You Rely Too Heavily On Rules? Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

A Lung Doctor & Breathwork Teacher Demystify The Box Breath

Emma Loewe
A Lung Doctor & Breathwork Teacher Demystify The Box Breath
Integrative Health

3 Underrated Ways Social Interactions Can Affect Your Longevity

Jason Wachob
3 Underrated Ways Social Interactions Can Affect Your Longevity
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-keep-your-medicine-cabinet-stocked-from-obgyn

Your article and new folder have been saved!