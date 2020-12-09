When women go through menopause, they begin to lose estrogen, which can lead to dry skin—including in the vagina. Whether you're feeling dry while walking around or during sex, she recommends using vaginal moisturizers.

Vaginal moisturizers are different from vaginal lubricants. "A vaginal moisturizer is something you insert vaginally a couple of times a week to keep things feeling moist and lubricated, even if you're really dry. It doesn't fix the cells, but it's a great quality-of-life enhancer," she says.

Finding a natural lube is also beneficial for women who are struggling with sex because of vaginal dryness. When choosing what type of lube, it depends on your objective. "Water-based lubes are the most natural feeling, and silicone-based lubes last longest," she explains. If you want an all-in-one product, stock your medicine cabinet with coconut oil, which can serve as a lubricant, moisturizer, and hair conditioner.