The most common symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to many flus and colds, including fever, tiredness, and dry cough. And according to the World Health Organization (WHO) "most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment." So we were curious, if and how this can be treated from the comfort (and safety) of your own home.

We consulted integrative physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D, who told us to firstly, always call a doctor to describe your symptoms and get tested as needed. But “once it's confirmed you're not one the patients with chronic medical problems, who could potentially have an adverse response to the virus,” she said, “supportive care will get you feeling better soon.”