Vitiligo: Causes, Treatment & Celebration Of The Rare Skin Condition

For most of the population, however, vitiligo is currently perceived as an abnormal skin condition in which the skin starts to lose melanin, the pigment that essentially gives skin its trademark color. The way it works is that melanocytes—cells that create melanin—in the skin die off, no longer protecting the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. A vitiligo patient may suffer from patches of depigmented or white skin anywhere, including visible areas like the face and hands. Premature graying of hair and discoloration of mucus membranes are also telltale signs of vitiligo.

There is uncertainty around the causes of vitiligo, although there is a known genetic component. Recent studies show that changes in the genes that regulate glutathione, a potent antioxidant, play a role in vitiligo. Vitiligo is historically thought to be an autoimmune disorder, or a condition where the immune system reacts on itself.

I have had the opportunity to work with many patients with vitiligo over the years in my integrative medical practice. Many of these patients present with patches of depigmented white skin in prominent areas of their face, hands, back, or legs. As we work on the chemistry of vitiligo, or the "why" of this disease, the psychological implications can be equally devastating. Many vitiligo patients become self-conscious about the visibility of this disease, retreating from social occasions or trying to find ways to camouflage their appearance. For the majority of vitiligo patients, the disease began in childhood, spreading through the years. But thanks to efforts being made on Instagram, mainstream beauty advertising campaigns, and the buzzy skin positivity conversation—it's starting to get better.