For those thinking of taking a collagen supplement, perhaps you've heard the laundry list of reasons people say prompted them to give it a go: Sagging skin due to youth-driven sun damage, tending to poor gut health, or looking to find a solution to stiff joints. Here's another signal it may be time to incorporate the powder into your routine: increased hair shedding.

We all lose hair every day—in fact, some 50 to 100 strands daily. So strands accumulating in your brush or elsewhere is normally no cause for alarm. However, increased shedding (as in more than 100 strands per day) is a phenomenon that many people encounter for a variety of reasons. And when it starts happening to you, it may be a sign you need to incorporate a healthy hair supplement (like collagen and biotin) into your routine.

Here's what you need to know.