When it comes to sexual activity, including masturbation, the part of the immune system that's mainly affected in women is related to reproduction. "The more someone engages in sexual activity and masturbation, the more they will be sending their body the message that reproduction is a priority, and the more the immune system will act in ways that align with that priority," Lorenz explains. In some ways, that's going to be to the person's net benefit since reproductive mechanisms may reduce reactivity to certain autoimmune problems2 , she adds.