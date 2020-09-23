5 Essential Sleep Hygiene Habits For A Restful Night, From Experts

"I've been experimenting with taking magnesium for better, more restful sleep for years," allergist and immunologist Heather Moday M.D. previously wrote on mbg. "It assists calcium and potassium in muscle relaxation,* which you need for deep sleep. In addition, it inhibits the release of certain stress hormones like adrenaline and can help regulate your cortisol response."*

mindbodygreen's powerful magnesium+ supplement is paired with other sleep enhancers like jujube and pharmaGABA, and safe for nightly use. Taking it 30 minutes to an hour before bed can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night.*