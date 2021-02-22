4 Immune-Supporting Drinks To Sip On Daily (Not Plain Water)

Sipping a healthy beverage is an incredibly convenient way to incorporate extra immunity-enhancing nutrients into my daily life while punching up my body's natural defenses. Staying hydrated plays a pivotal role in sustaining a healthy immune system—and it's one essential practice I personally strive to fulfill every day.

While water is, of course, a gold standard, it's not the only option for staying healthy and hydrated. Below, I've rounded up the top four health-invigorating drinks I sip on daily to help promote optimal immune function: