The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation

"Pine needle is basically a substance found in pine bark," says integrative medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. "That is why it has great immune-boosting properties." Specifically, pine bark (also known as pycnogenol) has been shown to stave free radicals and manage oxidative stress. It's also great for restoring immune function, says Gandhi, by "increasing lymphocyte production and regulating cytokine release reducing inflammation."

And in case you needed more hard science: In another study of 146 people suffering with the common cold, pine bark was able to reduce the duration of cold symptoms, as well as the severity of the symptoms themselves.

OK, but you're here because of pine needle tea. Good news: Those spiry needles have the same benefits as the bark, especially in tea-form. Apparently, the hot water creates even more of an antioxidant effect: "Due to its potent antioxidant composition, [pine needle tea] boosts the effectiveness of vitamin C more than five times," Gandhi notes.