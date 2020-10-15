mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
In The Market For An "Immunity Tea"? This Simple 3-Step Brew Is MD-Approved
|
Expert Opinion In The Market For An "Immunity Tea"? This Simple 3-Step Brew Is MD-Approved

In The Market For An "Immunity Tea"? This Simple 3-Step Brew Is MD-Approved

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 15, 2020 — 14:25 PM

Ask any expert their version of "immunity tea," and chances are they reveal some sort of ginger-infused brew. Nothing against ginger, of course. Its antihistamine and decongestant properties are great for busting colds.

But let's mix up your immune-strengthening arsenal a bit: Ever heard of pine needle tea? Apparently, it's the best antioxidant-rich infusion, and it tastes just like the winter holidays. Count. Us. In

Why pine needle tea is great for immunity. 

"Pine needle is basically a substance found in pine bark," says integrative medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. "That is why it has great immune-boosting properties." Specifically, pine bark (also known as pycnogenol) has been shown to stave free radicals and manage oxidative stress. It's also great for restoring immune function, says Gandhi, by "increasing lymphocyte production and regulating cytokine release reducing inflammation."

And in case you needed more hard science: In another study of 146 people suffering with the common cold, pine bark was able to reduce the duration of cold symptoms, as well as the severity of the symptoms themselves.

OK, but you're here because of pine needle tea. Good news: Those spiry needles have the same benefits as the bark, especially in tea-form. Apparently, the hot water creates even more of an antioxidant effect: "Due to its potent antioxidant composition, [pine needle tea] boosts the effectiveness of vitamin C more than five times," Gandhi notes. 

Advertisement

How to make pine needle tea. 

Two routes to take, here. You can either purchase ready-made pine needle tea (here's an organic option), or you can always make your own. According to Gandhi, "It's easy to make." 

For what it's worth: Yes, you can pick the pine right off the branch—just make sure you choose the right type of tree: According to a USDA Forest Service study, Eastern white pine has an impressive amount of ascorbic acid per gram. Another study touts balsam fir needles (technically a type of pine) for their vitamin C content, so those two seem to be the best options. Regardless, it's super, super important to I.D. your pine before taking a sip—you don't want to be drinking just anything off the ground, here. If you have any doubts at all, snag a market option that's formulated safe—the DIY route can wait. 

If you do have the right pine needles at the ready, follow Gandhi's simple steps:

  1. Gather some pine needles, noting the details above. 
  2. Rinse the needles in cold water before steeping. You might also want to cut the brown scale off that connects the bunch together. 
  3. Soak the pine in boiling water, steeping until it's fragrant and all the oils are released. 
  4. Sip, and enjoy! 

In terms of taste? It's a little citrusy, a little woodsy—reminiscent of a snowy holiday. Feel free to add honey to sweeten things up a bit, or drink the pine straight.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

In the market for an immune-supporting brew? Pine needles have got you covered. While you can totally source from your own backyard, always double-check you're using the right pine. Other than that, it's just three steps to a really good sip.   

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities
Integrative Health

An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness

Emma Loewe
An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Integrative Health

Sleeping This Many More Minutes A Night May Help You More Mindful

Sarah Regan
Sleeping This Many More Minutes A Night May Help You More Mindful
Recipes

You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try

Samah Dada
You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try
Beauty

Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try

Jamie Schneider
Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle

The AstroTwins
Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle
Recipes

This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens

Eliza Sullivan
This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens
Beauty

Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place?

Jamie Schneider
Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place?
Personal Growth

Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style

Abby Moore
Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style
Routines

Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group

Helen Phelan
Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group
Climate Change

The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-pine-needle-tea-to-support-immunity

Your article and new folder have been saved!