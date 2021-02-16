5 Ways To Add A Bonus Nutrient Zing To Your Tea, From A Health Coach

Whether it's pineapple, apple, or citrus, fruit peels can give your cup of tea a healthy push—and minimize waste in the process. In particular, orange peels are chock-full of antioxidants, polyphenols, and other bioactive compounds, touted for their anti-inflammatory properties. To try it out, throw a thin slice of fruit peel (ideally organic) into boiling water for 10 to 12 minutes, along with any herbs or spices of your choice. Cover and simmer for 18 to 20 minutes, remove from the stop and discard the peels as needed.

Whenever you're ready to put the kettle on, consider these options to add a healthy zest to your brew.