mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Too Much Sugar In The Brain May Contribute To Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Too Much Sugar In The Brain May Contribute To Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Slice of White Layer cake on a Plate in a Minimal Setting

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

September 24, 2020 — 21:04 PM

Having sugar on the mind is one thing, but metabolizing sugar in the brain is a little less sweet. In a study published in the medical journal, Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, researchers found an overactivation of fructose in the brain may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease

A team of neurologists, neuroscientists, and experts on fructose metabolism, conducted the research. The evidence not only points to the link between excess sugar and cognitive decline, but it also helps explain the association between metabolic health and Alzheimer’s

Some background: What exactly is ‘fructose metabolism’?

There are two common types of sugars: fructose and glucose. 

Fructose is a natural sugar, commonly found in fruit, fruit juices, and honey. But, it also makes up 50% of most table sugars, meaning it can be present in processed foods, sodas, baked goods, and high fructose corn syrup—pretty much anything with added sugars

Glucose, on the other hand, is a type of simple sugar that’s less sweet than fructose. When it travels to the bloodstream, it becomes what we commonly know of as blood sugar.

A 2017 Yale study found that when people have elevated blood sugar levels for hours at a time, the brain starts to overproduce fructose. This mechanism is called fructose metabolism, and is common in type 2 diabetics. 

Advertisement

How does this impact Alzheimer’s risk?

When fructose metabolism occurs due to excess sugar consumption, the brain essentially goes into overdrive. The process of neural glycolysis uses up necessary cerebral energy, making brain neurons less functional or viable over time, study author Richard Johnson, M.D., explains in a news release.

“In essence, we propose that Alzheimer’s disease is a modern disease driven by changes in dietary lifestyle in which fructose can disrupt cerebral metabolism and neuronal function,” his study states. 

The research suggests excess consumption of fructose can increase fructose metabolism in the brain. The process ultimately takes energy away from other, more necessary, brain functions. Over time, this may lead to the development of Alzheimer’s disease—though more research needs to be done to confirm the theory. 

"By outlining consistent evidence, we're hoping to inspire researchers to continue exploring the relationship between fructose in the brain and Alzheimer's disease,” Johnson says. “New treatments aimed at inhibiting intracerebral fructose metabolism could provide a novel way to prevent and treat this disease.” 

In the meantime? Cutting back on sugar (sorry, sweet-tooths) may be one way to stave off these unwanted neurodegenerative effects. Other lifestyle habits, like regular exercise, staying positive, and even drinking coffee can also help support the brain.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Too Much Sleep Might Be Bad For Brain Health: Here's The Cutoff

Eliza Sullivan
Too Much Sleep Might Be Bad For Brain Health: Here's The Cutoff
Integrative Health

Your Metabolism & Immunity Are Inextricably Linked: Here's Why It Matters

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Your Metabolism & Immunity Are Inextricably Linked: Here's Why It Matters
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Routines

Farewell, Crunches: This Move Is All You Need To Fire Up Your Core & Side Body

Sarah Regan
Farewell, Crunches: This Move Is All You Need To Fire Up Your Core & Side Body
Spirituality

A Powerful Breathwork Exercise For Self-Love That Takes Less Than 10 Minutes

Sarah Regan
A Powerful Breathwork Exercise For Self-Love That Takes Less Than 10 Minutes
Motivation

15 Minutes Of Intense Exercise May Improve This Type Of Memory, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
15 Minutes Of Intense Exercise May Improve This Type Of Memory, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

A Compound In Blueberries May Help With Gut Inflammation, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Compound In Blueberries May Help With Gut Inflammation, Study Says
Beauty

Yes, Your Nails Do Need A "Breather" From Polish — Look For These 6 Signs

Jamie Schneider
Yes, Your Nails Do Need A "Breather" From Polish — Look For These 6 Signs
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist

Abby Moore
How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist
Beauty

A Tip For Covering Zits, From A Beauty Editor Who Had Acne For 15 Years

Alexandra Engler
A Tip For Covering Zits, From A Beauty Editor Who Had Acne For 15 Years
Sex

This Is How Long Women Want Sex To Last, According To Research

Alex Shea
This Is How Long Women Want Sex To Last, According To Research
Beauty

We've Been Wondering When You're Actually Supposed To Detangle Your Hair

Alexandra Engler
We've Been Wondering When You're Actually Supposed To Detangle Your Hair
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/too-much-sugar-in-brain-may-lead-to-alzheimers-study-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!