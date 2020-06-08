Mental health resources are vital at any stage of life, including late adulthood. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, “having persistent thoughts and memories you can't get out of your head,” is one early warning sign of mental health problems. For adults older than 55, repetitive negative thoughts may also increase the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, a recent study finds.

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia was led by a team of researchers at University College London. After analyzing 360 participants over the age of 55, they found repetitive negative thinking (RNT) was linked to cognitive decline.