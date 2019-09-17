How To Stop Planning To Meditate & Start Practicing Mindfulness

Opportunity to practice mindfulness: Infuse it into your day.

Not having time for meditation is a legitimate experience. I recommend either scaling back your expectations of the time you spend meditating (even just a few minutes makes a difference) or try infusing mindfulness into your day.

Meditation is an intentional practice, often done in a seated and quiet position. Regular meditation practice does require time, although there is no rule about how long you need to practice to make it worthwhile. So give yourself permission to only meditate for a few minutes between other parts of your day, and know that any amount of meditation is a beneficial amount of meditation.

Furthermore, meditation is not the only way to practice and extract the benefits of mindfulness. While meditation is a practice, mindfulness is simply a way of being. Mindfulness is paying attention with awareness in the present moment.

There are many ways to infuse mindfulness into our day that do not require a specified time set aside to sit quietly. We can practice mindfulness in any part of life, by intentionally being aware and present as we walk, eat, work, talk, drive, or work out. Try simply noticing what your food tastes like, what the ground feels like below your feet, or the smell of your surroundings, and know that you are bringing mindfulness into your life.