Drinking coffee may help decrease your risk of neurodegenerative diseases, according to this new report from the ISIC. Drawing previous research together into a comprehensive report on the effects of coffee consumption on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, they concluded that it may be able to decrease risks of these neurodegenerative diseases.

The report, which was authored by Elisabet Rothenberg, R.D., Ph.D., also considers a collection of previous research to investigate the effect of diet on risks related to neurodegenerative disorders, specifically the Mediterranean diet, which has been associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer's specifically.

The research indicates that regularly drinking coffee can not only reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases but that it can help relieve symptoms in some cases. The studies have focused on "moderate coffee consumption," which is defined as three to five cups a day by the European Food Safety Authority (the FDA considers four to five cups the upper end of safe coffee drinking).

Men have been shown to be more likely to benefit from the effects of coffee consumption on Parkinson's. Consuming coffee after the onset of the disease has also been linked to improved motor activity.

Before this report, research has only speculated about how coffee consumption affects these diseases. It has been theorized that caffeine and other compounds found in coffee may protect against some of the damage from inflammation as the diseases progress but also can help promote brain health overall.