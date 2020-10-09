Certain headaches are more debilitating than others (those who suffer from migraines know), but still, there’s no such thing as a pleasant headache. If tension, dehydration, or allergies have begun to manifest as pain and pounding in the head, making a soothing pot of tea might help.

According to Ginger Hultin, RDN, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the hydrating properties of tea are the primary reason it helps manage headaches. The second reason? The anti-inflammatory antioxidant catechins. “All types of tea have special compounds like theobromine and theophylline as well as volatile oils, and minerals,” she says. Here are six herbal teas registered dietitians and naturopathic doctors recommend in place of (or in conjunction with) conventional medicine.