When you get a cold, don't try to push on through. In order to clear a rhinovirus from our system, we need boatloads of sleep to support our immune system. One of the reasons is that excess cortisol secretion (our big stress hormone) weakens our immunity and makes it hard to heal. In particular, this happens when we skimp on sleep and hit it too hard at the gym. A study looking at sleep habits6 found that bad sleep efficiency and shorter sleep duration in the weeks preceding an exposure to a rhinovirus were associated with lower resistance to illness.