What exactly are electrolytes? As Sklaver explains, "They're minerals with an electric charge that help regulate fluid balance, regulate blood pressure, and make our muscles contract." They include sodium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, chloride, and calcium.

"We lose electrolytes through body fluids like sweat and urine," registered dietitian nutritionist Rebekah Blakely, RDN, previously told mbg. "If electrolytes become imbalanced, like they can after a heavy workout where you've sweated a lot, you can find yourself with some unpleasant side effects like headaches, dizziness, weakness, irregular heartbeat, and muscle cramps."

That's why it so important to replenish any electrolytes you lose. "For those who are physically active or spend a lot of time in hot or humid environments, electrolytes are needed to replace sodium that's lost through sweat and help pull water into the cells through sodium transporters," Sklaver says. "They enable more water to be absorbed by the intestines than plain water alone."