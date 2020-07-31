mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes

Stay Hydrated In The Heat With This DIY Electrolyte Drink Recipe

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Athletic Woman Drinking Water

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

July 31, 2020 — 16:34 PM

Any medical or nutrition expert will tell you how important it is to stay hydrated; after all, it keeps everything in the body functioning properly. But when it comes to hydration, while water is crucial, so is maintaining electrolyte levels (like sodium and potassium). In fact, when electrolyte levels are off, it can lead to a range of unpleasant symptoms.

Since it's the peak of summer and staying hydrated is more important than ever, try this homemade electrolyte drink recipe from functional nutrition expert and certified sports nutritionist Jaclyn Sklaver, M.S., CNS, CDN, LDN.

DIY Electrolyte Drink

Ingredients

  • 1 cup orange juice or coconut water
  • ⅓ teaspoon salt
  • ½ lemon squeezed
Advertisement

Method

Stir until salt is dissolved and enjoy.

Note: Use orange juice with added calcium to meet those nutrient needs, as well.

Why electrolytes are so important.

What exactly are electrolytes? As Sklaver explains, "They're minerals with an electric charge that help regulate fluid balance, regulate blood pressure, and make our muscles contract." They include sodium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, chloride, and calcium.

"We lose electrolytes through body fluids like sweat and urine," registered dietitian nutritionist Rebekah Blakely, RDN, previously told mbg. "If electrolytes become imbalanced, like they can after a heavy workout where you've sweated a lot, you can find yourself with some unpleasant side effects like headaches, dizziness, weakness, irregular heartbeat, and muscle cramps."

That's why it so important to replenish any electrolytes you lose. "For those who are physically active or spend a lot of time in hot or humid environments, electrolytes are needed to replace sodium that's lost through sweat and help pull water into the cells through sodium transporters," Sklaver says. "They enable more water to be absorbed by the intestines than plain water alone."

Advertisement

Bottom line.

You probably don't need to chug electrolyte drinks daily, but there will be times when they're helpful—such as during or after a workout, on a particularly hot day, if you have a fever, or even after one too many alcoholic beverages. When those moments strike (and you'll likely feel when they do), make this electrolyte drink your go-to.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Happy National Avocado Day! Here Are 9 Avocado-Based Desserts To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Happy National Avocado Day! Here Are 9 Avocado-Based Desserts To Try
Functional Food

The Vitamin C Superfood That's Probably Missing From Your Diet

Abby Moore
The Vitamin C Superfood That's Probably Missing From Your Diet
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Beauty

Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine

Andrea Jordan
Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine
Spirituality

Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology

Sarah Regan
Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology
Recipes

Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Plants Looking A Little Sad? Here's How To Know If Misting Is In Order

Sarah Regan
Plants Looking A Little Sad? Here's How To Know If Misting Is In Order
Parenting

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are

Alexandra Engler
What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are
Personal Growth

Self-Care Or Self-Revenge? The Post-Lockdown Habit To Watch Out For

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Self-Care Or Self-Revenge? The Post-Lockdown Habit To Watch Out For
Love

From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities

Stephanie Barnes
From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities
Personal Growth

In A Slump? Here Are 3 Ways To Stay Creative, From An Entrepreneur

Jason Wachob
In A Slump? Here Are 3 Ways To Stay Creative, From An Entrepreneur
Integrative Health

3 Dementia Risk Factors That May Be Noticeable In Teens & Young Adults

Abby Moore
3 Dementia Risk Factors That May Be Noticeable In Teens & Young Adults
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/homemade-electrolyte-drink-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!