In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) five-element theory, summer is ruled by the fire element. The season's long days are all about vitality, passion, expansion, joy, and movement. The sun is shining, trees are lush, and people tend to be more energized. It's a very yang time of year, defined by masculine and active energy.

Not everyone enjoys the summer season and the heat it brings. According to TCM, one's reaction to it largely depends on their body's constitution: People with more yang energy tend to have a harder time during the hot months and can easily become overheated and irritable. On the other hand, people with more yin energy tend to endure the heat better.

No matter what your constitution, if you're not careful, excess fire energy can consume your body and lead to overheating, breakouts, irritability, digestive issues, heartburn, and insomnia. Living in rhythm with the season is the key to keeping the body and mind steady. Here are some TCM tips to help you keep cool and balanced this summer: