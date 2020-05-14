The three doshas (vata, pitta, and kapha) are the main elements or bioforces of ayurveda, and they vary throughout the year.

According to ayurvedic texts like Charaka Samhita, Bhavaprakash, and Ashtanga Hrdayam, in the spring season, the heavy earth and water elements that make up kapha dosha (the bioforce of stability) are aggravated. As the heat starts to increase in mid-May, the kapha dosha gets pacified and vata dosha (the bioforce of movement), made of the air and space elements, starts building up. Vata peaks in the later summer due to the dryness of the heat. The pitta dosha (bioforce of transformation, made of fire and water elements) also starts to accumulate in late summer, and peaks in the fall.

In the summer season, therefore, we want to balance both vata and pitta doshas with sweet, moist, light, cooling, soupy, and liquid foods. As we transition from spring (the time for foods that are bitter, pungent, and astringent tasting), we have to make dietary shifts slowly as we don't want to overwhelm the body. It's helpful to gradually decrease the consumption of heating spices like black pepper and ginger and then slowly increase the amount of cooling foods like cucumbers, avocados, squashes, etc., in your diet.

Here are some ayurvedic lunch and dinner recipes you can try this summer to keep your vata and pitta doshas in balance.