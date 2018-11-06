Is 'Dampness' At The Root Of Your Bloat & Digestive Problems? An Acupuncturist Explains

"Dampness" is a term we use a lot in traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture. But what is dampness, and how does it affect our bodies? Dampness in the body can be caused by external factors (like the weather or insect bites), dietary factors (like eating or drinking cold, raw, or sugary foods), inadequate physical activity, or even not getting enough rest. Oftentimes, exterior conditions like humidity or exposure to mold can wreak havoc internally and cause excess dampness, especially if someone is more prone to having a damp constitution.

So how do you know if you are affected by dampness? One of the best ways to measure this is by looking at your digestion. Are you often gassy, have loose stools, are bloated, and just have an overall feeling of distention and puffiness? Chances are you may have some damp accumulation. Quite honestly, most of us do. And we have our sedentary lifestyles and poor diets to thank for that.