A Yin Yoga Sequence To Boost Your Metabolism & Restore Qi Flow

Spring is a time of renewal, welcoming the opportunity to begin again. By bringing new energy into the light we can let go and detox ourselves from all that no longer serves us. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, each season corresponds to different organs and their meridians — the subtle energy channels through which qi (aka Chi) flows. The liver and gall bladder are connected to the season of spring.

Our liver is the main organ for detoxification, while our gallbladder stores bile produced by the liver, aiding the digestive process. The main job of the liver meridian is to keep the energy in the entire body regulated.

When out of balance, we may physically experience fatigue, migraines, tight hips and low back pain. Emotionally, we may experience erratic emotions such as anger and frustration. When in balance, relief can come in the form of self-compassion, balanced emotions, flexibility to change, and letting go of frustrations. The liver has a huge impact on the overall health of your body, but also on the mind and emotional state.

This Yin Yoga sequence helps to restore the healthy flow of qi through the liver and gall bladder meridians, to support the body’s metabolism and its natural ability to eliminate unwanted toxins and waste products.

During this practice, allow yourself space to feel and completely surface any emotions. While stretching these energetic pathways, notice any of the physical sensations that may accompany that emotion. With each exhalation, release these emotions and let them go, offering compassion to the situation or person causing you tension.

The three principles of Yin Yoga:

1. Come into each pose to your appropriate edge, finding the place where you feel a sensation. If you’re feeling it, you’re doing it.

2. Resolve to remain still while focusing on your breath and present experience, accessing beyond the muscles to deeper connective tissues.

3. Hold each pose for an extended period (3-10 minutes), allowing yourself time to truly open into the posture, resting in-between each pose to feel the after-effects.