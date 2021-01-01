Mother, Wellness Coach, Yoga Teacher and Reiki Healer, Los Angeles native Leslie Keeler Saglio began her spiritual journey

into wellness after becoming a parent and when serious illness beset her loved ones. Combining her American upbringing, European expat life, and powerful spiritual background alongside her professional business experience, Leslie is passionate about helping others. She offers 1:1 Sessions, Workshops and Retreats to inspire and support others towards more healthy, happy and purpose filled lives.

Leslie led the London launch of New York based women's wellness and conscious networking community SERENE Social. She is also Brand Ambassador for eco-friendly lifestyle apparel company Wellicious. Follow Leslie between London and Los Angeles on her website, Instagram, or Twitter.