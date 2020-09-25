9 Of The Best Drinks To Sip On When You're Sick + What To Avoid
By now we've all (hopefully) gotten used to the idea that immune support is critical. Still, no matter how well you take care of yourself, cold and flu season have a way of creeping up on us. If you notice those runny nose and itchy throat symptoms popping up, don't panic. Proper rest and hydration can get you right back on track.
The importance of staying hydrated when you're sick.
Ever notice that your mouth feels drier when your nose is stopped up? That's because "nasal obstruction can cause mouth breathing, with resulting dryness of lips, mouth, and throat," one study explains. Drinking plenty of fluids to add moisture back to the mouth can help reverse or manage those effects.
Hydration becomes even more important when you're losing fluids, due to diarrhea or vomiting, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says.
We realize the thought of eating or drinking nearly anything can be off-putting when you're nauseated—but that's where simple, soothing drinks come into play. While choosing the right drink can help you feel better, avoiding the wrong drink is equally important.
Hot versus cold: Which beverage temperature is better?
In the bouts of a sweaty fever fit, sipping on a hot drink sounds, well, uncomfortable. But could it be worth it?
One randomized controlled trial, published in the journal Rhinology, says compared to room-temperature drinks, hot drinks are more effective at relieving runny nose, cough, sneezing, sore throat, chilliness, and tiredness—aka common cold and flu symptoms.
Interestingly, the researchers also noticed the physiological responses (activation of airway secretions and salivation) were elicited by a psychological reaction. Functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., calls these placebo effects "comfort benefits."
While temporarily relieving, hot drinks are not an actual treatment, so there's definitely some wiggle room. If you feel more inclined to drink something cold while under the weather, that's OK, too.
Chilled water, or even a plain ice cube, can distract the mind from pain or discomfort you're experiencing in any given moment. That minor stress relief can activate the parasympathetic nerve, increasing saliva production and fighting dry mouth, nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., previously told mbg.
"With cold water, just like ice baths or cold showers, they can be quite beneficial for the immune system in the long term but should not be used when you are acutely ill," Shah says. Thankfully, drinking something cold is not the same as taking an ice bath, so the "shocking" effects shouldn't be quite as severe.
9 of the best things to drink when you're sick:
1. Water
Of course when someone is focused on hydrating, water is almost always the best place to start.
Drinking water can help rehydrate mucous membranes in the mouth and nose, which Roxanna Namavar, D.O., and Catherine Waldrop, M.D., say are the body's first line of defense against viruses. "If they become dehydrated, they can't produce their moist coating, which prevents viruses and bacteria from adhering to tissue," they previously wrote for mbg.
Plus, it's inherently flavorless and naturally sugar- and caffeine-free, so water should be easy enough to stomach if you're feeling nauseated.
2. Ginger tea
Ginger has long been used to soothe gastrointestinal discomfort, including stomachaches, diarrhea, and nausea, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. The many different anti-inflammatory properties play a role in easing digestive upset, registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., tells mbg.
3. Herbal tea
"Herbal teas like elderberry, ginger, and echinacea, contain different plant compounds that can help with inflammation, help boost the immune system, and, of course, soothe the throat," Michalczyk says. Plus, they're caffeine-free, so they won't interrupt any necessary naps.
"They instead promote calmness, relaxation, and rest," she says, "which we know is important to help our immune system recover or get over being sick."
4. Green tea
Green tea is high in antioxidants called polyphenols, which help give the immune system a boost. "Polyphenols are potent plant antioxidants that help protect the body against free radicals," Michalczyk says. "Some studies have even shown that polyphenols called catechins may kill certain viruses."
One specific catechin (epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG), has been shown to be about 100 times more potent than the antioxidant power of vitamin C, and 25 times more than vitamin E, registered dietitian Natalie Butler, RDN, L.D., writes for mbg.
Since those two nutrients already play powerful roles in the immune system response, this study shows just how much greater the effects of green tea could be.
5. Honey water
If you don't have the appetite to add honey to your regular oatmeal or toast, pouring honey into water may be the next best thing. Compared to cough medicine or placebo effects, studies have shown that at least 2 tablespoons of honey may be effective at relieving coughs and improving sleep.
The antioxidants in honey also help reduce oxidative stress brought on the body by free radicals, registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D., previously told mbg. "Through this mechanism, honey can contribute to reinforcing our immune system and could potentially shorten the length of a cold," she says.
6. Lemon water
Water on its own is good enough, but if you're up for a touch of flavor, adding a few squeezes of lemon is a tasty way to double up on the immune support. As a great source of vitamin C, lemon can help fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, and improve white blood cell counts.
7. Broth (specifically, bone broth)
There's a reason your parents fed you chicken noodle soup when you were sick as a kid. "Broth has been recommended for thousands of years as a restorative beverage," Cording says—and for good reason. Studies have shown that broth can help clear nasal passages and ease symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.
"Aside from helping replenish fluids and electrolytes, bone broth is a great way to incorporate a gentle source of protein into your day when you may not feel up to eating much," Cording adds.
8. Coconut water
"Coconut water is high in electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium," Michalczyk says. These electrolytes can help to regulate fluid balance, prevent dehydration, and even ensure proper muscle function. All together, this makes it a great drink option for anyone needing to replenish lost electrolytes from diarrhea, vomiting, and general dehydration, she explains.
9. Golden milk
Golden milk is a traditional ayurvedic drink made of, well, milk and turmeric. According to neurologist Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., turmeric has been studied for its potential to lower cholesterol, reduce blood sugar, relieve arthritis, support liver function, improve digestion, reduce menstrual cramps as well as inflammation in the colon. "Its broad medicinal uses are likely due to its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antioxidant qualities," she says.
Along with the greater health benefits of this golden spice, sipping on turmeric tea helps the body relax and unwind, Chaudhary says, which can promote necessary rest when ill. Bonus tip: Adding black pepper to the mix can help with optimal nutrient absorption.
What to avoid drinking when you're sick:
1. Coffee
In general, avoiding beverages with added sugar or caffeine when you're sick is a good idea. Caffeine can have a diuretic effect, which can cause you to pee more frequently, Cording says. Unless you're balancing that out with plenty of water, this caffeine can lead to dehydration.
"If you are used to having caffeine, consider matcha tea as an alternative to coffee," she suggests. "That will still offer some caffeine, but less than coffee."
2. Sugary beverages
Even though juice and ginger ale may contain naturally occurring sugars, Cording says they can mess with blood sugar and energy—especially when you're low on solid foods. "It may also lead to gastrointestinal discomfort," she adds.
For anyone seeking the stomach-soothing comforts of ginger, she recommends ginger tea instead. And to replace fruit juice? "Consider a smoothie with some protein added," Cording suggests.
3. Alcohol
Avoiding alcohol when you're sick may seem like a no-brainer, but certain alcoholic beverages (looking at you, hot toddies) can disguise themselves as "immune-boosters." Along with the hot temp of the drink, hot toddies also contain lemon, honey, and anti-inflammatory spices.
Even so, alcohol can lead to increased inflammation, and internal medicine doctor Julia Loewenthal, M.D., previously told mbg, "Chronic alcohol use suppresses immune function."
Bottom line: Next time you take a trip to the grocery store, consider adding a few of these drinks to your cart (and potentially removing a few of the less ideal beverages). While you're at it, consider introducing a few of these immune-boosting foods to the mix as well. As cold and flu season approaches, you can never be too prepared.
