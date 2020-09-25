In the bouts of a sweaty fever fit, sipping on a hot drink sounds, well, uncomfortable. But could it be worth it?

One randomized controlled trial, published in the journal Rhinology, says compared to room-temperature drinks, hot drinks are more effective at relieving runny nose, cough, sneezing, sore throat, chilliness, and tiredness—aka common cold and flu symptoms.

Interestingly, the researchers also noticed the physiological responses (activation of airway secretions and salivation) were elicited by a psychological reaction. Functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., calls these placebo effects "comfort benefits."

While temporarily relieving, hot drinks are not an actual treatment, so there's definitely some wiggle room. If you feel more inclined to drink something cold while under the weather, that's OK, too.

Chilled water, or even a plain ice cube, can distract the mind from pain or discomfort you're experiencing in any given moment. That minor stress relief can activate the parasympathetic nerve, increasing saliva production and fighting dry mouth, nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., previously told mbg.

"With cold water, just like ice baths or cold showers, they can be quite beneficial for the immune system in the long term but should not be used when you are acutely ill," Shah says. Thankfully, drinking something cold is not the same as taking an ice bath, so the "shocking" effects shouldn't be quite as severe.