What Are The Benefits Of Drinking Honey Water? Experts Weigh In

Honey Drizzle

Image by Edward Fury / Stocksy

June 26, 2020 — 23:04 PM

Warm water with lemon is a popular morning drink for supporting digestion, hydration, and healthy skin. Some people will even add honey to this morning beverage for an added sweetness. It turns out, though, warm water with honey—hold the lemon—may also have some beneficial properties. 

Most commonly, people reach for honey water when a cold is coming on. Though it may be soothing for sore throats and other cold-like symptoms, is it an actual remedy? Registered dietitians and Ayurvedic experts share their opinions on the topic. 

What are the benefits of honey water? 

Honey has traditionally been used to help manage everything from cold symptoms to burns, registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D. tells mbg. “The use of honey in various healing methodologies can be attributed to its antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties,” she says. “However, little is known about honey’s efficacy in combating colds.” 

Managing cold symptoms 

In one 2018 study, children with upper respiratory infections were given two teaspoons of honey before bed. Compared to a placebo, honey was able to reduce coughing and improve sleep in kids over the age of two. In an earlier study, honey was even found to be more effective at relieving common cold symptoms than cough medicine

Antioxidant properties

Along with the soothing properties, honey is also high in antioxidants, which help reduce oxidative stress brought on the body by free radicals, Ayanwola explains. “Through this mechanism, honey can contribute to reinforcing our immune system, and could potentially shorten the length of a cold,” she says. 

Based on the above information, honey may be able to manage cold symptoms and support immune functioning, but more research is needed. Adding water to the honey might not matter, registered dietitian Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN says. But it certainly can’t hurt. Mixing water with honey ensures a person stays hydrated, while also getting all the benefits of the honey. 

Does the type of honey matter? 

Quality, sourcing, and nutritional content can vary between different types of honey. 

“Raw and dark varieties of honey have a greater concentration of antioxidants,” Ayanwola says, which can contribute to a healthy immune system. 

In terms of variety, Davis says Tualang and Manuka honey have been studied for their antibacterial properties, and are commonly used in traditional medicine. 

Are there benefits to adding lemon to honey water?

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, which has known immune-supporting benefits. “Most cold sufferers choose to add lemon to their warm honey water for this reason,” Ayanwola says. However, one ounce of lemon juice only contains 22% of the daily recommended intake for vitamin C. 

Either way, adding lemon is a good way to flavor honey water, she says. “Other items to consider adding to your honey water are fresh herbs, such as rosemary or thyme–which also have antiviral properties–or fresh ginger for flavor and sore throat relief.” 

Summary

Honey, on its own, has a variety of beneficial health properties. It has been proven to manage common cold symptoms and its antioxidant properties may support immunity. Adding honey to water combines those benefits with hydration. When purchasing honey, quality and variety matter.

