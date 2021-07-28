Have you ever noticed how quickly a cold can sneak up on you? Sometimes it arrives after periods of less physical activity, late nights and less sleep than we’re used to, or maybe a bit of extra traveling. Whatever the trigger for a weakened immune system, the end result (think: runny nose, headache, and cough) is less than ideal.

If the illness is not serious enough to need antibiotics, but you want to quell nasty symptoms (such as a cough), there are a few herbs that can help manage. Always check with your physician first, but if they give the go-ahead, consider some of these natural treatments: