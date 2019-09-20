Tea is more than just a popular cold-weather beverage. For thousands of years, tea has been, and still is today, a tradition and ritual, rooted deep in cultures around the world. Originating in China, possibly as early as 2737 B.C., tea drinking spread to Japan, then Holland, and eventually throughout the rest of Europe. Dutch settlers to America first introduced tea in 1650. Britain was one of the last European countries to adopt tea, though it was heavily taxed in the beginning. Most of the tea imports were illegally smuggled until the British government slashed the tax rate in 1784, enabling tea to become an affordable drink for all and not just a beverage for the wealthy.

In the U.K. alone, roughly 75 million cups of tea are consumed daily, while it is estimated that over 3 billion cups are consumed worldwide every day. Tea's popularity isn't just due to its pleasant taste either. For centuries it has been drunk for its therapeutic benefits, which have now been heavily studied. So, let's break down all the science-backed reasons you should be drinking more tea.